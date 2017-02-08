× Connecticut State Department of Education set to host final Regional School Choice fair

WEST HARTFORD — Looking to explore other opportunities for your child’s education in the Greater Hartford area?

The Connecticut State Department of Education Regional School Choice Office will host their fourth and final regional school choice fair for the 2017-18 lottery application on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at Conard High School in West Hartford.

The fair will feature information about the possible options available to Hartford and suburban students entering grades Pre-K to 12th. Participants will also have the chance to speak with staff and families that work or attend a magnet school or, are a part of the Hartford Region Open Choice Program.

Division Director of the Regional School Choice Office, Glen Peterson, said this fair aims to provide people with the proper information needed in selecting a school for their child.

“Our goal is to provide information and improve access for students throughout the region who choose to apply to public schools outside of their community,” he said. “Through our four fairs held between November and February, as well as many scheduled school and program-based open houses and information sessions, families can learn about the schools and specialized programs in our region that emphasize exciting educational themes.”

For more information on school fairs, information sessions and open houses, and to apply online, visit RSCO’s website or call 860- 713-6990 for any questions.