Elderly man hit by car involved in police chase in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A West Hartford man was taken to St. Francis Hospital after being struck by a car that was involved in a police chase.

On Wednesday, February 8 West Hartford Police say they were involved in a car chase with a reported stolen Acura. Police say the suspect struck a police car during the chase and continued driving through West Hartford.

Officers say the chase came to an end when the suspect drove through a red light at the intersection of North Main Street and Fern Street, and struck an elderly man driving through a green light. Officers say the elderly man lost control of his vehicle and struck a curb that caused his car to turn over on its side.

Marvin Kay, 79, of West Hartford was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police say.

Officers say they arrested the suspect whose name has yet to be released.