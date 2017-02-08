× Hartford using new ‘blue lights’ system to solve parking problems during Thursday snowstorm

HARTFORD — The City of Hartford will be using its new “blue lights system” during Thursday’s snowstorm. When it snows four or more inches, blue lights will be turned on to remind you about the city’s parking ban.

During that time, all street parking is prohibited. But drivers will be able to park at 10 specific lots until the ban is lifted.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced the new snow emergency parking initiative in January designed to increase resident awareness of parking bans, decrease the number of tickets and tows, and facilitate access to alternative parking locations.

Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections, and will be illuminated 6 hours before a parking ban takes effect. The light will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban, signaling to residents that it is necessary to move cars parked on city streets.

In addition, the “blue light lots” have been identified and dedicated solely for use during snow emergency parking bans. These newly designated areas will provide more parking options for residents who do not have access to off-street parking.

“Over the past year, we’ve taken many steps to improve awareness about parking bans – including text messages, emails, and automated phone calls to residents,” said Mayor Bronin. “The Blue Light Initiative is the next step. The lights will be visible at a number of prominent intersections and will send a clear message: when the lights are blue, move your car. That way, our Public Works team can work quickly to clear the streets curb to curb, and residents can avoid the burden of being ticketed and towed.”

You can find a full list of approved lots here.