Governor Malloy to unveil budget plan amid another deficit

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is set to announce a new state budget plan that would shift some education funding from wealthy to needy communities while making cities and towns pay more than $400 million a year in teacher pension costs that previously were shouldered by the state.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to unveil his two-year proposal Wednesday in a speech before the legislature.

The budget plan comes as the state faces a deficit of up to $1.7 billion for the year that begins July 1. The state's main spending account is about $18 billion a year.

Malloy is calling for eliminating the $200 property tax credit for state income tax returns and making cities and towns pay a third of the $1.2 billion annual cost of teacher pensions.

Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano of North Haven released the following statement regarding Malloy’s proposal to eliminate the state property tax credit.

“Make no mistake, this is a tax hike on middle and working class families. Democrats slashed the tax credit two years ago. To propose completely eliminating it now is moving in the wrong direction. This would be a $105 million hit to families who have given back enough already to the state in recent years. The majority of families who receive this credit make less than $75,000. We should be looking for ways to boost this credit to working and middle class families, not further reduce it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.