New Neuroscience Institute aims to provide world class care with personal approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A new Neuroscience Institute in Connecticut is aiming to provide world-class care with a personal approach. In this Healthier Connections report, brought to you by Hartford HealthCare, we introduce you to the institute’s new Physician-In-Chief.

Mark J Alberts MD is now the Chief of Neurology at Hartford Hospital, as well as the Physician-In-Chief of the Hartford HealthCare neuroscience institute, which is brand new, with an innovative approach.

The institute deals with disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, acute headaches and brain tumors. Alberts, a world renowned leader in his field, is acclaimed for helping to develop national standards for hospitals to qualify as stroke centers.

The programs help patients, as well as their family, friends and caregivers.

Recent philanthropic gifts from The Chase Family and Louise and Ramani Ayer will help grow the institute.

A graduate of Duke University and Tufts University School of Medicine, Alberts comes to Hartford via Chicago and Dallas. He believes this continuum of care will affect patients in New England and beyond, while providing a model for other institutions.