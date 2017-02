× Parking bans issued ahead of Thursday’s winter snowstorm

HARTFORD — With snowfall projections of 8-14 inches expected, many communities are issuing parking bans now because the storm should start at around dawn on Thursday.

Clinton – Parking Ban | In Effect

DMV Road Tests | No road tests Thursday

East Hartford – Parking Ban | In effect Midnight Thursday

Hamden – Parking Ban | In Effect Thurs at 6am

Manchester – Parking Ban | In Effect Thurs Midnight

Meriden – Parking Ban | In Effect

Middletown – Parking Ban | In Effect

Plainfield – Parking Ban | In Effect when 1 inch of snow falls

Southington – Parking Ban | In effect Midnight Thursday

Vernon – Parking Ban | In Effect at 1 am Thursday

West Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect 10 pm Wed

Wethersfield – Parking Ban | In effect Midnight Thursday

Willimantic – Parking Ban | In effect Midnight Thursday

