× Police investigating after a loaded gun found outside Bristol school

BRISTOL — Police are investigating the finding of a loaded gun at a school Wednesday morning.

The gun was found at the school located at 21 Tuttle Road, on the outside grounds of the school, according to police.

Police said at around 8:45 p.m., students reported to school staff that they saw a handgun in a grassy area, just off the bus path that leads to the front entrance of the school.

Police said school staff went to the area and stood by the handgun until police got there.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found by police and an investigation is ongoing.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-584-3000.

The Bristol School Department released the following statement Wednesday morning:

Good Morning Bristol Public School Parents and Community:

At approximately 9:00 AM today, a gun was discovered on school grounds at Southside Elementary School. The gun was found lying in a grassy area adjacent to the school entrance. Bristol police were immediately contacted and are now conducting a thorough investigation. In efforts to maintain a safe and secure school environment, Bristol Police will maintain a presence at Southside School for the duration of the school day. Any additional information will be immediately provided to you as warranted. Thank you.