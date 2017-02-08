Some schools have delayed openings this morning
HARTFORD — Several schools have delays Wednesday morning. Look out for slippery spots this morning. Get the latest forecast here.
Get the full list of closings here.
- Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Mountain Laurel Sudbury School | Closed
- Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Stafford Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours No AM Pre K
- The Gilbert School | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
41.763711 -72.685093