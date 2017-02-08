× State police bust 2 for New Hartford burglary

NEW HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police made two arrests in a New Hartford burglary case.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m. a home owner arrived at his house while two burglary suspects were taking off. The homeowner followed their car while calling 911. The homeowner saw their car crash in Harwinton.

Justin Lamontagne, 31, of Torrington, was arrested but second suspect took off.

At around 10 p.m. police arrested Eric Plevka, 33 of Torrington.

Both suspects were held on a $5,000 bail and are due in Bantam Superior Court on Wednesday morning.