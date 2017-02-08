Tracking significant snowfall for tonight into tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There may be a few slick spots out there this morning as we have some leftover ice in northern CT, but most of the state is just a bit wet as rain departs to our east. We have mild temperatures on the way for today, with highs into the 50s this afternoon! Sunshine at times during the day will make it feel like early April out there.

Now we turn our attention to what everyone's been talking about. Snow begins around dawn on Thursday, and it'll fall heavily at times during the morning hours. A developing storm system to our south will bring us the chance for hazardous travel and low visibility during the morning and mid-day of Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 20s as the snow falls, and the wind will kick up, leading to wind chills in the single digits during this storm.

In terms of snow amounts: A general 6"-12" snow accumulation is likely across the state. Some towns could get a bit less, and some could be more than a foot, but the vast majority of CT has a likelihood of 6" to 12".

The snow ends during the late afternoon on Thursday, and then our temperatures stay cold. We have a mainly quiet day on Friday, but there is a chance for some light snow on Friday night into Saturday morning. It doesn't look like much, but a few towns could pick up an additional coating to an inch or two.

This weekend should be mainly quiet, with chilly temperatures in the 30s Saturday and around 40 on Sunday.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Today: Some icy spots this morning, with fog and clouds leading to partial clearing during the day. Mild temperatures! Highs around 50.

Tonight: Clouds roll in, temperatures fall off. Lows in the 20s with snow developing during the early morning hours.

Thursday: Snow develops around or just before dawn, and falls heavily during the morning and mid-day hours. Tapering off in the afternoon, with 6" to 12" generally across CT. Highs in the 20s to near 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 26-33.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a snow shower or two. High: 33-40.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.