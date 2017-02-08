Gov. Malloy, DOT, state agencies prepare for Thursday’s winter storm

EAST HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy held a news briefing from the DOT Garage in East Hartford Wednesday evening to discuss the state’s preparations in advance of tomorrow’s winter storm. He said he will be activating the Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning and monitoring the storm.

Get the latest forecast here. Get the full list of school closings and parking bans here.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be ramping things up throughout the day ahead of a storm that could produce nearly a foot of snow across the state on Thursday.

The DOT has 634 plows and 250 contractors that are expected to be used during this storm.

The plan is to pre-treat the roads to get a jump-start on keeping them as clear as possible. The plows will then hit the road about an hour before it starts to snow.

The DOT has tips for you during the storm:

Never pass on right side of plows

If you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you

Don’t drive next to a plow

Stay back at least three car lengths

During the last snow storm, State Police responded to nearly 475 incidents, including stranded motorists.

Some tips from State Police to keep you safe are:

Be alert and avoid distractions inside your car

Drive in lanes that have already been driven in

Clean off your vehicle before driving or face a fine of up to $120

Also, the state has a new trip planning tool called CT Travel Smart. The program allows you to get real-time conditions that can be customized for your specific route which includes access to the DOT cameras around the state.