Southington woman charged in fatal accident from November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- A Southington woman is facing criminal charges after a fatal motorcycle in November.

On November 27, Bristol Police say Cory Cuvelier, 34, of Bristol was driving eastbound on Farmington Avenue in Bristol when he was approaching the intersection on King Street. Crystaly Acevedo, 20, of Southington, was driving westbound on Farmington Avenue and was turning left onto King Street when she collided with Cuvelier, police say.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene, they found Cuvelier suffering from serious head injuries. Police say Life Star was called to the scene but Cuvelier died before he could make it to the hospital. Police say Cuvelier was not wearing a helmet.

Acevedo did not suffer any injuries but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, police say.

On Thursday, Bristol Police say they have completed their investigation and charged Acevedo with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant right of way while making a left turn.

Acevedo was released on bond and is due in a Bristol Superior Court on February 21.