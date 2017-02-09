× Appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban, Trump says ‘See you in court’

SAN FRANCISCO — A US appeals court has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump‘s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Within minutes, Trump responded via Twitter.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The court was deciding whether to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The administration said the seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.