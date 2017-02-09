As snow cleanup ramps up, frigid temps and winds persist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning remains effect for the entire state. A Blizzard Warning was issued for New London, Middlesex, and southern New Haven Counties but, blizzard-like conditions were seen across the state.

Snow is winding down, but the winds and the cold temps persist. With clearing skies, and windy conditions, expect the wind chill to be close to zero by Friday morning.

A lot of roads still need to be cleared, and that will take some time, after snowfall amounts in the double digits across the state.

Friday brings sun to clouds, to more snow showers Friday evening. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

The weekend is mostly quiet, but another storm may be brewing for Sunday night into Monday, and that may bring another measurable snow to the region. Stay tuned!

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold temperatures. Wind chills near or below zero with actual temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 26-33.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow overnight leading to a coating to 2" across CT. Lows in the teens and 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a snow shower or two. High: 33-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 40 degrees. Chance for late wintry mix or snow as we head into Monday.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.<