× Bradley cancels flights, urges passengers to confirm flights before they head to airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport has cancelled flights Thursday due to the storm.

As of 5 a.m., twenty percent of arrivals and 33 percent of departures have been cancelled, according to an airport spokespoerson, who said they are continuing to monitor the snow storm and are ready for snow removal operations. More than 2,600 flights have been canceled in advance of storm in the Northeast.

As of 5 a.m. there were no delays.

The airport is asking that passengers who are scheduled to travel Thursday confirm their flight status with their airline before they leave for the airport.

Regular updates will be posted here.

For other cancellations, click here.

For the latest on on the storm, click here.