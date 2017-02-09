× 3 people sent to the hospital following massive fire on West Street in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Fire crews are battling a massive fire at an apartment building at 116 West Street in New Britain.

Three people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries during the fire.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon. The fire was made more difficult to battle due to first responders getting stuck in the snow, police said. It is still smoldering as of 3:15 p.m.

The apartment is about 10 blocks away from the CCSU campus and just west of Route 9.

