Dogs in the snow – because we love it!

HARTFORD — More than a foot of snow is falling across Connecticut Thursday. We love getting your pictures to see what’s going on! But some of our favorites are the dogs, who always seem to have a good time when the snowflakes fly. We threw in a few cats and even horses too!

But it’s also important to keep your pets safe. Here are some tips from the ASPCA.

Check out the latest forecast here. Click here for school closings.

If you want your photos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email pictures@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them to our FOX 61 News app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

You can also find more snow pictures (not of the animal variety) here.

41.763711 -72.685093