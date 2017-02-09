× Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Stamford Christmas fire has died

STAMFORD — The father of three little girls who died in a tragic Christmas morning fire in Stamford, Connecticut in 2011 has died. Matthew Badger was 51 years old.

A non-profit Matthew Badger founded in honor of his daughters Lily, Sarah, and Grace posted on the funds Facebook page Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Matthew Badger, LSG co-founder. When LSG first started, it was to honor the lives and memories of Matthew’s daughters. Spurred by the vision of Matthew, and co-founder Abby Ballin, countless numbers of children nationwide have benefited from classroom learning experiences enriched by the arts and creativity. While our hearts are broken, we are honored and committed to carrying on Matthew’s legacy. LSG will continue to transform public elementary schools into child-centered learning environments that meet the needs of all learners while preparing creative 21st century global citizens.”

Badger was living in New York when a fire broke out at his ex-wife Madonna Badger’s home in Stamford on Christmas Day in 2011. Their three daughters and Madonna’s parents all died in the blaze.

It’s believed that embers from a fireplace were improperly stored causing the fire. Madonna’s boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, was also the contractor renovating the home.

Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, the city of Stamford, and the electrical contractor for the renovations, claiming the renovations turned the home into a so-called “firetrap.” Borcina and his company settled Matthew Badger’s lawsuit in Hartford Superior Court on Dec. 10, 2014 for $5 million.