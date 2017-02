× Garage fire breaks out in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Fire Department responded to a fire that caused damage to a garage Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. a fire broke out to an attached garage of a home on 137 Bell Street. According to Middletown’s Fire Marshal, a wood stove became engulfed in flames and spread fire to the rest of the garage.

The fire marshal said the garage was damaged but did not have to be torn down. There were no injuries reported.