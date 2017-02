× George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins!

HOLLYWOOD — The man once considered Hollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor is going to be a father!

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are expecting twins!

George and Amal — an international human rights attorney — married back in September 2014.

The pair are first time parents. George is 55 and Amal is 39.

No word yet on when the babies are due.

Last week, Beyonce announced that she was having twins of her own.