Hartford officials pleased with blue light system for parking bans

HARTFORD — City officials were pleased with the first test of the new parking procedures for snow storms.

“[The blue lights] definitely made an impact… I think they were a success,” said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley

During Thursday’s storm, 203 cars were towed during the ban. In comparison to other recorded storms of a similar size and nature, between 300 and 400 cars were towed.

The blue lights were installed throughout city streets and neighborhoods long considered to be ‘trouble areas’ for parking violations during blizzards and nor’easters. Police say there were ‘vast improvements’ in cooperation during today’s storm.

When it snows four or more inches, blue lights will be turned on to remind you about the city’s parking ban.

During that time, all street parking is prohibited. But drivers will be able to park at 10 specific lots until the ban is lifted.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced the new snow emergency parking initiative in January designed to increase resident awareness of parking bans, decrease the number of tickets and tows, and facilitate access to alternative parking locations.

Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections, and are illuminated 6 hours before a parking ban takes effect. The light will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban, signaling to residents that it is necessary to move cars parked on city streets.

In addition, the “blue light lots” have been identified and dedicated solely for use during snow emergency parking bans. These newly designated areas will provide more parking options for residents who do not have access to off-street parking.

You can find a full list of approved lots here.