Hundreds of schools cancel classes for storm that could bring over a foot of snow

HARTFORD — With snowfall projections of up to 18 inches expected, hundreds of communities are cancelling school and issuing parking bans. The storm started at around 5 a.m. Thursday morning and will continue into the afternoon.

Get the latest forecast here. Get the full list of school closings and parking bans here.

ACES | Closed

ACES Access | Closed

ACES Ctr for Autism Dev Disorders | Closed

ACES Ed Ctr for the Arts | Closed

ACES High School East West | Closed

ACES Mill Road School | Closed

ACES Village School | Closed

ACES Whitney High School North | Closed

ACES Wintergreen Interdist Mag Sch | Closed

Adelbrook – Cromwell | Closed Thurs

Adelbrook Learning Ctr Manchester | Closed

Adelbrook Transitional Academy | Closed

American School for the Deaf | Closed Thurs

Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Closed

Artsplace – Cheshire | No Classes

Ashford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Asnuntuck Community College | Closed Thurs

Avon Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Ben Bronz Academy | Closed Thurs

Benhaven Academy | Closed

Benhaven School – Wallingford | Closed Thurs

Berlin – Little Blessings Preschool | Closed Thurs

Berlin Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Bethany Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Bloomfield Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Bolton Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Boulder Knoll Motessori Sch | Closed Thurs

Bradley School New London Regional | Closed

Bridgeport Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Bristol Hospital Cardiac Rehab | Closed Thurs

Bristol Hospital MSG Off Sites | Closed Thurs

Bullard Havens Tech. HS | Closed

CCSU | Closed

CREC Academy of Sci and Innovation | Closed Thurs

CREC Aerospace Engineering | Closed Thurs

CREC Aerospace Engineering Elementary | Closed

CREC Ana Grace Acad of Arts Elem | Closed

CREC Discovery Academy | Closed

CREC Glast.- EHart Elem Magnet Sch | Closed Thurs

CREC Greater Htfd Acad Math/Science | Closed Thurs

CREC Grtr Htfd Acad of Arts 6-12 | Closed

CREC Intl Magnet Sch for Global Citizen | Closed Thurs

CREC Metropolitan Learning Center | Closed

CREC Montessori Magnet School | Closed Thurs

CREC Museum Academy | Closed Thurs

CREC Polaris Center | Closed Thurs

CREC Public Safety Academy | Closed

CREC Reggio Magnet School | Closed Thurs

CREC Soundbridge | Closed

CREC Two Rivers Magnet High School | Closed

CREC Two Rivers Magnet Mid Sch | Closed Thurs

CREC U of H Magnet School | Closed Thurs

CRT Early Care and Ed | Closed Thurs Teachers/Staff Rpt

CT Ctr for Child Dev. (CCCD) | Closed

Canton Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Cedarhurst School | Closed

Chase Collegiate School | Closed

Cheshire Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Clinton Public Schools | Closed

Colchester Public Schools | Closed

Columbia Public Schools | Closed

Covenant Preparatory School Hartford | Closed Thurs

Coventry Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Cromwell Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Danbury Public Schools | Closed

Discovery Daycare and Preschool | Closed Thurs

ELLI Lab At Stepping Stones | Closed Thurs

East Catholic H.S. | Closed

East Granby Public Schools | Closed

East Haddam Public Schools | Closed Thurs

East Hampton Public Schools | Closed

East Hartford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

East Haven Adult Learning Center | Closed Thurs

East Haven Public Schools | Closed Thurs

East Lyme Public Schools | Closed

Eastern CT State Univ. | Closed Thurs

Eastford Public Schools | Closed

Easton Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Ellington Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Emmett O Brien Tech – Ansonia | Closed

Explorations Charter School | Closed Thurs

Ezra Academy Woodbridge | Closed

FOCUS Center for Autism Canton | Closed

Fairfield Country Day | Closed

Farmington Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Farmington Valley Acad. Montessori | Closed

Glastonbury Public Schools | Closed

Goodwin College | Closed Thurs

Goodwin Tech High School | Closed

Granby Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Great Path Academy | Closed

Griswold Public Schools | Closed

Guilford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Hamden Public Schools | Closed

Hartford – The Webb Schools | Closed Thurs

Hartford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Hartland Public Schools | Closed

Henry Abbott Tech HS | Closed

High Road School of Wallingford – | Closed

Holy Cross H.S. Waterbury | Closed Thurs

Hope Academy – Orange | Closed

Hopkins School | Closed

Howell Cheney Technical School | Closed

Independent Day School – Middlefield | Closed Thurs

Institute For Advanced Media | Closed No Eve Classes

Intensive Education Academy Inc. | Closed Thurs

Intl Institute of Cosmetology-Plainville | Closed Thurs

Intl Inst of Cosmetology-Weth | Closed Thurs

Ironworkers Loc 15 Apprenticeship Sch | Closed Thurs

Kaynor Tech High School – Waterbury | Closed

Kids of Chatham Daycare East Hampton | Closed Thurs

Killingly Public Schools | Closed Thurs

LEARN Exec Offices | Early Dismissal

Lebanon Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Ledyard Public Schools | Closed

Lighthouse Voc-Ed Ctr – East Lyme | Closed

Lighthouse Voc-Ed Ctr – Groton | Closed

Lisbon Central School | Closed Thurs

Litchfield Montessori School | Closed

Litchfield Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Lyme – Old Lyme | Closed

MMH Clinical Day School | Closed Thurs

Madison Public Schools | Closed

Manchester Public Schools | Closed

Mansfield Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Marlborough Public Schools | Closed

Mayflower Montessori School | Closed Thurs

Meriden Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Middlesex Community College | Closed Thurs

Middletown Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Milford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Monroe Public Schools | Closed

Montessori-Discovery Sch Norwich | Closed Thurs

Mooreland Hill | Closed Thurs

Mountain Laurel Sudbury School | Closed

Music Center Of N Haven | Closed Thurs

Naugatuck Public Schools | Closed

Neighborhood Music School | Closed Thurs

New Fairfield Public Schools | Closed

New Horizon Kids Academy | Closed Thurs

New London – The Williams School | Closed Thurs

New London Public Schools | Closed

Newington Public Schools | Closed

Newtown Public Schools | Closed Thurs

North Haven Public Schools | Closed Thurs

North Stonington Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Northwest Catholic H.S. | Closed Thurs

Norwich Adult Ed | Closed Thurs

Norwich Free Academy | Closed Thurs

Norwich Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Norwich Technical High School | Closed

Oak Hill – Avon | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill – Bristol | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill – Haddam Killingworth | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill – Hemlocks | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill – Plainville | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill School – Hartford | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill School – New Hartford | Closed Thurs

Oak Hill at New Britain | Closed Thurs

Oliver Wolcott Tech HS – Torrington | Closed

Orange Public Schools | Closed

Our Lady of Victory School – W Haven | Closed

Oxford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Pine Point School | Closed Thurs

Plainville Public Schools | Closed

Platt Technical High School | Closed

Plymouth Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Portland Public Schools | Closed Thurs No Eve Activities

Putnam Public Schools | Closed

Redding Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Regional District 01 | Closed Thurs

Regional District 04 | Closed

Regional District 05 | Closed Thurs

Regional District 06 | Closed

Regional District 08 | Closed

Regional District 09 | Closed Thurs

Regional District 10 | Closed

Regional District 12 | Closed Thurs

Regional District 13 | Closed

Regional District 14 | Closed

Regional District 15 | Closed

Regional District 16 | Closed

Regional District 17 | Closed

Regional District 19 | Closed

Renbrook School | Closed

Riverfront Children’s Center | Closed Thurs

Riverside Magnet at Goodwin | Closed Thurs

Rocky Hill Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Sacred Heart Sch – Groton | Closed Thurs

Sacred Hrt Parish Elem New Britain | Closed

Salem Public Schools | Closed Thurs

School For Aviation Maint Tech | Closed

Scotland Public Schools | Closed

Seymour Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Shelton Public Schools | Closed

Shoreline School of Montessori | Closed Thurs

Simsbury – SEED Program | Closed Thurs

Simsbury Public Schools | Closed

Small World Nursery and Daycare | Closed

Somers Public Schools | Closed

South Windsor Public Schools | Closed

Southington Catholic | Closed

Southington Public Schools | Closed

Sprague Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Springs Learning Center New Haven | Closed Thurs

St. Bernard School – Uncasville | Closed

St. Joseph – Sprague | Closed

St. Lawrence Parish Elementary | Closed

St. Mary-St. Joseph School – Willimantic | Closed

St. Mary Magdalen Parish Elem – Oakvill | Closed

St. Paul Catholic H.S. | Closed Thurs

St. Thomas Apostle Par Elem – West Htfd | Closed

Stafford Public Schools | Closed

Sterling Public Schools | Closed

Stonington Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Swaddlejoy Night and Daycare | Closed Thurs

The Friendship School | Closed

The Gilbert School | Closed Thurs

The Masters School | Closed

Thomaston Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Thompson Public Schools | Closed No Eve Activities

Three Rivers Community College | Closed Thurs

Tiny Star Day Care | Closed Thurs

Tolland Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Tom Kopyto Music | Closed

Torrington Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Trinity College Day Care Center | Closed Thurs

Tunxis Community College | Closed Thurs

UConn All Campuses | Closed Thurs

United Day School – Beacon Falls | Closed Thurs

University of Hartford | Closed Thurs

University of Saint Joseph | Check the website Open at 4pm

Vernon Public Schools | Closed

Vinal Tech High School – Middletown | Closed Thurs

Voluntown Public Schools | Closed

Wallingford Public Schools | Closed

Washington Montessori | Closed Thurs

Waterbury Public Schools | Closed

Waterford Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Watertown Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Watkinson – Hartford | Closed Thurs

Webb School In The Valley | Closed Thurs

West Hartford – The Gengras Center | Closed Thurs

West Haven Public Schools | Closed

Westbrook Pumpkin Patch Presch | Closed Thurs

Weston Public Schools | Closed

Wethersfield Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Wildwood Christian School | Closed Thurs

Winchester Public Schools | Closed

Windham Public Schools | Closed

Windham Technical High School | Closed Thurs

Windsor Locks Public Schools | Closed

Windsor Public Schools | Closed Thurs

Windsor Tree House Program | Closed Thurs

Wolcott Public Schools | Closed

Womens League Child Dev Ctr | Closed

Xavier High School Middletown | Closed Thurs

YWCA New Britain Child Care Ctr | Closed Thurs