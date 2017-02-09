It’s a snow day, so send us your pictures from today’s storm!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire state beginning Thursday morning, with the potential for big snow amounts as the day progresses.

Check out the latest forecast here.

Click here for school closings and delays.

If you want your photos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email pictures@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them from our FOX 61 News app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.