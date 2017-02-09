Long hours, snow, cold: Tow truck drivers work through storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Tow truck operators had their hands full during the Thursday's snow storm.

"It's been real busy from light duties to heavy duties all day long."

Michael Colman of Fountain's Garage in New Haven has been at work all day pulling cars out of snow banks and towing cars to safe locations--something that he's been doing for the past 15 years.

It's a job that has several positives--like spending time with his co-workers.

“We all work a bunch of hours you know, from a heavy duty accident. You’re all in the pitch together so you know, you got to be a team," says Colman.

But it also has its drawbacks. The job forces him to be away from his wife and kids far longer than he likes.

“I miss them just as much as they miss me. And you know, family and wife, and my kids are always worried.”

He says a tow truck operator dies every six days, a statistic that he keeps in the back of his head.

"You’re more worried about the people driving around than what you have to do.”

But in the end, it's a job that he doesn't mind doing.

“It’s just another day.”