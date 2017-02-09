SCSU’s Mike Mallory takes an expanded leadership role

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Senior point guard Mike Mallory has always been one of the Southern Connecticut’s top offensive weapons.

And this year it's no different, as he's averaged a team high 23 points a game.

In this his final season Mallory is expanding his leadership roles, leading the Owls in blocked shots and becoming the vocal leader on the court.

While his focus is defiantly set on going deep in the division two post season, Head Coach Scott Burrell is confident his basketball career will not end at the college level.