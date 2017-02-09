× Serious injuries after snowplow, snowmobile crash in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — There are serious injuries after a snowmobile and snowplow crashed Thursday morning during the snowstorm.

East Haven police said the crash happened on Main Street and Gerrish Avenue in East Haven.

East Haven police are on scene and the victims were taken to the hospital.

Governor Dannel Malloy said that with low visibility and heavy snowfall, emergency crews are being kept extremely busy Thursday morning.

State Police said they have received more than 200 calls for service Thursday morning and of those calls, 30 were accidents, but no fatalities, only minor injuries, were reported.

