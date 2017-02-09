× State Police responding to multiple crashes across the state

HADDAM — Connecticut State Police said route 9 south between exits 9-11 in Haddam is temporarily closed due to a crash.

Police said the Connecticut Department of Transportation is also on scene assisting wreckers with several stuck vehicles.

Police also said a tractor-trailer truck ended up on its side on I-95 near the exit 92 off-ramp in North Stonington. Police said there were no injuries in that crash.

Police said that roads may be slick and visibility is low. They advise drivers to slow down and to turn on their headlights.

The I-91 south exit 9 on-ramp in North Haven was temporarily closed for a spin-out at around 10:30 but was reopened about 20 minutes later thanks to passersby, according to state police.

Stay with FOX 61 for more reports on road conditions during the storm throughout the day.