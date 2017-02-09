‘Thundersnow’ comes with snow and high winds during Thursday’s storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire state with the potential for big snow amounts as the day progresses. Snow ramps up quickly during the morning hours, with the potential for 1"-2” an hour at times. Along with that snow comes thundersnow.

Thundersnow, also known as a winter thunderstorm or a thunder snowstorm, is an unusual kind of thunderstorm with snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain. It typically falls in regions of strong upward motion within the cold sector of an extratropical cyclone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get the latest forecast here.