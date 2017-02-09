Winter Storm Warning in effect, up to 14 inches of snow possible for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire state beginning Thursday morning, with the potential for big storm amounts as the day progresses.

Temperatures continue to slide Thursday, into the 20s, and wind chills in the single digits.

Snow ramps up quickly during the morning commute, with the potential for 1-2” an hour at times. Storm totals will be tough to measure because of the drifting, but right now we’re looking at the possibility of 8-14”.

Visibility from winds and blowing snow will be poor at best, so driving is not advised during the heart of the storm, from 8am – 5pm.

The snow ends during the late afternoon on Thursday, and then our temperatures stay cold. We have a mainly quiet day on Friday, but there is a chance for some light snow on Friday night into Saturday morning. It doesn't look like much, but a few towns could pick up an additional coating to an inch or two.

This weekend should be mainly quiet, with chilly temperatures in the 30s Saturday and 40+ on Sunday.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Snow develops around or just before dawn, and falls heavily during the morning and mid-day hours. Tapering off in the afternoon, with 8" to 14" generally across the state. Highs in the 20s to near 30 with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Friday: Mostly sunny, lighter wind, chilly. High: 26-33.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow overnight leading to a coating to 2" across the state. Lows in the teens and 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a snow shower or two. High: 33-40.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.