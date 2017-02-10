× Bradley still sees small amount of delays and cancellations

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport continued to see a small number of cancellations and delays Friday morning as a result of Thursday’s storm but the airport is open and snow crews are continuing cleanup operations.

The airport is advising passengers to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

The airport remained open throughout the storm but almost 2/3 of those flights were cancelled.

As part of snow removal procedures Thursday, the airport had a planned closure of the airfield from noon to 2 p.m. so snow removal crews were able to move freely.

