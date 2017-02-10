Conditions hamper investigation into cause of New Britain fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- On Friday, the Fire Marshal was back on the scene of Thursday afternoon's fire at an apartment building at 116 West Street in New Britain.

Fire crews on scene at the time of the fire said the fire was under control at about 9:20 p.m. but he fire department held a crew overnight to keep an eye on the stubborn fire.

The chief said they couldn't investigate last night due to hotspots, the cold and darkness. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

New Britain Fire Chief Thomas Ronalter said the snow made it difficult to respond faster because some streets were blocked by cars that caused a delay in setting up.

Four people were taken to a local hospital and the fire had several people trapped and hanging out of windows looking for help.

Three of the people injured suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart. One was treated in critical care due to the amount of smoke inhaled and a firefighter was transported for precautionary measures for smoke inhalation.

"It's pretty devastating to see people hanging out the window, all the black smoke coming out of the building, and the first responders having a hard time moving through the snow," witness Derrell Mitchell said.

Fire victim Jane Hughes was trapped in her cousin's second floor apartment. She and two of her cousins climbed out on a ladder, while the third jumped and injured his ankle. She said they're lucky to be alive.

"Life is so short," Hughes said. "I'm just gonna work through this one day at a time."

Ronalter said at least a dozen people were displaced and were being sheltered at the Smalley Academy. The city put up one family in a hotel for the night because they had nowhere to go and the Red Cross was assisting them.

New Britain Fire Department received mutual aid from both West Hartford and Meriden Fire Department.

The apartment is about 10 blocks away from the CCSU campus and just west of Route 9.

41.677622 -72.773546