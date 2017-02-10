FOX 61 Weather Watch: School closings, delays and parking bans

Foodie Friday – Crown Pizza

Posted 5:55 AM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:06AM, February 10, 2017

WATERFORD -- Foodie Friday is at family restaurant Crown Pizza in Waterford this week.

The pizza parlor got some unexpected advertising in front of a national audience last fall when owner Taso Vistas got tickets to Game 4 of the World Series from a friend in Chicago, and in return the restaurateur gave his friend a baseball cap emblazoned with his restaurant's name.

That friend left the cap in the dugout, and a TV camera captured it while panning over ALCS MVP Andrew Miller.

