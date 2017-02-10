Foodie Friday – Crown Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD -- Foodie Friday is at family restaurant Crown Pizza in Waterford this week.

The pizza parlor got some unexpected advertising in front of a national audience last fall when owner Taso Vistas got tickets to Game 4 of the World Series from a friend in Chicago, and in return the restaurateur gave his friend a baseball cap emblazoned with his restaurant's name.

That friend left the cap in the dugout, and a TV camera captured it while panning over ALCS MVP Andrew Miller.

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing newsteam@fox61.com, reaching out to Sean Pragano on Facebook, or use the contact form below (desktop only):