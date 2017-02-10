× Hartford opens warming centers

HARTFORD -– With temperatures forecast to remain well below freezing with severe wind chill, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that warming centers in the City of Hartford will be open Friday.

Centers will provide temporary comfort and shelter during regular business hours. Any residents in need of overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to call 211.

“Due to today’s cold temperatures and strong wind gusts, I’m urging residents to try to stay indoors and take precautions against the cold,” Bronin said in statement. “Along with the Hartford Public Library branches, a number of warming centers will be open to provide daytime warmth and shelter. However, if you or anyone you know is in need of overnight arrangements, we urge you to please call 2-1-1 for assistance.”

List of Warming Centers:

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main Street: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth Street: 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Parker Memorial, 2621 Main Street: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pope Park, 30 Pope ParkDrive: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

In addition, the Hartford Public Library is available for residents and visitors. Below are hours of operation.

Hartford Downtown Library, 500 Main Street: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Albany Library Branch, 1250 Albany Avenue: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Barbour Branch, 281 Barbour Street: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Camp Field Branch, 30 Campfield Avenue: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Dwight Branch, 7 New Park Avenue: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Goodwin, 460 New Britain Avenue: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mark Twain Branch, 55 Forest Street: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Park Street Branch, 744 Park Street: 12:30pm – 5:00pm

SAND/Ropkins Branch, 1750 Main Street: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

During severe cold weather, residents should take the following precautions:

Stay indoors if possible

If you must go outside, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Wear a hat and change wet clothes frequently to prevent loss of body heat.

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Watch for signs of hypothermia: uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion

If symptoms of hypothermia are detected, get to a warm location, remove wet clothing, warm the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages. Get medical help as soon as possible.