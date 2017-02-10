× Hope Night at Theater Works

HARTFORD — Tony Todd , actor & film producer, who grew up in Hartford will teach acting workshops to local children in February. He is an alumnus of the Artist Collective Inc., and is currently performing in the TheaterWorks production, Sunset Baby.

TheaterWorks will host a Expect HOPE night next week and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Artist Collective. The theater will host a community talkback following the show to address opioid use/abuse which is part of the play’s story line. As part of our HOPE night, we invite community leaders to talk about opioid abuse, prevention and treatment, and we’re working to provide resources for event attendees before and after the performance.

Sunset Baby begins at 7:30 p.m. and with the talkback immediately following the performance.