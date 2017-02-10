× National Guard to send 300 Conn. Airmen to the Middle East

HARTFORD — Around 300 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing are heading to the Middle East.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, the Adjutant General and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, made the announcement Friday.

A send-off ceremony will be held at the Bradley Air National Guard Base Hangar in East Granby on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Based in East Granby, the 103rd Airlift Wing will be responsible for supporting ongoing Expeditionary Combat Support operations in the Middle East, including tactical airlift, maintenance, security and logistics support.

“The Connecticut Air National Guard has come from a future shrouded in uncertainty to a large-scale deployment of troops in a weapon system with long-term viability,” said Martin in a statement. “This deployment is a testament to the years of hard work performed by our Airmen, and I look forward to their return from this momentous deployment.”

Saturday’s ceremony marks the second of two send-offs of Connecticut Air National Guard personnel. In November, 100 Airmen also deployed to the Middle East.