Norwich church has a Tiffany treasure

NORWICH -- Rev. George Blair III is grateful to have Louis Comfort Tiffany’s stained glass windows in his church.

“We have the good fortune to have had Tiffany himself come here and make these windows, which on Sunday morning, makes the church come to life,” said Blair.

Built in the 1870s, the stain glass windows in Norwich's United Congregational Church are some of Tiffany's early works, specifically built for his daughter who was married in the church.

Architectural expert, Fabio Pizzoli said Tiffany’s style, his subject and where he operated in history make the windows special.

Connecticut artist Linda Lancz is comforted by the light the that filters through the windows. “It’s worth it to come down here when it's a sunny day and you can just see the light filtering through the gold and blue and the combination of colors is quite spectacular.”

Today, these Tiffany stained glass windows are in need of repair.

“They were never being touched or maintained. And after hundred years now, the weather, the pollution, the natural life of the stained glass, they are getting in a situation where they needing a great bit of attention,” said Pizzoli.

“They are a treasure for the city of Norwich and I deserve to be saved,” said Lancz.

You can see the rich history of the United Congregational Church in downtown Norwich right across from City Hall.

