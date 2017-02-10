× Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump live stream shut down after museum claims it’s a ‘public safety hazard’

NEW YORK — Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump live stream has been shut down.

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York announced Friday that they decided to close the “HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US,” exhibit because it poses an “ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses.”

The actor had installed a camera at the museum to run a continuous live stream for the duration of Donald Trump’s presidency and had invited the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, “He will not divide us,” into the camera.

“Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the museum’s statement on their website continued.

One of those arrests was LaBeaouf himself, who was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting into a heated argument with a protester in front of the museum.

LaBeouf took to Twitter Friday morning to to slam the museum after its announcement. “The museum has abandoned us,” he wrote alongside a still image of the live stream.