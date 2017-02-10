× Six Flags New England looking to fill over 3,000 jobs this weekend

AGAWAM, Mass. — Looking for a job? Six Flags New England is looking to fill more than 3,000 jobs for the 2017 season.

Six Flags is holding its annual job fair on Friday and Saturday at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street in Agawam, Massachusetts.

Positions range from admissions, culinary services, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, EMT, security, entertainment, retail and rides.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and the company’s success is directly attributable to their hard work and dedication,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Duffey in a statement. “We are thrilled and humbled to be included among this esteemed category of best companies to work for.

Six Flags New England is set to open for the 2017 season on Saturday, April 1.