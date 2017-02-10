Snow day, the sequel was a good thing for Connecticut ski areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- The serious snowfall made for a busy day at area ski mountains.

Mount Southington's General Manager, Jay Dougherty said the hill had a good Friday and looked forward to a profitable weekend. Friday was the first true "powder day" in years.

"It's the ideal situation for a ski area operator to have a snowstorm come on a Thursday," said Dougherty. "We have Friday to clean it up and then Saturday will be perfect conditions."

Dougherty, who said last season, "well, lets not talk about last season," went on to add that this week's nor'easter has helped a great deal.

"Keep it coming for sure, we love this type of snow," he said.

"It's the best kind of school day for teachers and kids and for families -- a school day turned family day," said Julie Landry, a teacher who got another day off from Southington Schools said.