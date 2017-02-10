Still digging out? Enjoying another snow day from school? Either way – send us your photos!

HARTFORD — With snowfall amounts reaching more than 18 inches, many communities have canceled school for Friday, and hundreds of parking bans are still in effect as cities and towns across the state continue to dig out. Whichever you’re doing today — maybe both? — snap a photo and send it to us!

Check out the latest forecast here. Click here for school closings and delays.

If you want your photos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email pictures@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them from our FOX 61 News app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

41.763711 -72.685093