× Stop & Shop in Cromwell evacuated after bomb threat

CROMWELL — Cromwell Police Department responded to a bomb threat at a grocery store Friday evening.

On February 10, shortly after 4 p.m., Cromwell Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at the Stop & Shop grocery store on 195 West Street in Cromwell.

Officers say upon arrival, Stop & Shop management had already evacuated the grocery store, allowing police to survey the building as soon as possible. Officers say once they determined the building was safe, people were allowed back into the store.

Police say this was an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.