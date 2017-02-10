FOX 61 Weather Watch: Event cancellations and parking bans

Stop & Shop in Cromwell evacuated after bomb threat

Posted 8:10 PM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:26PM, February 10, 2017
Stop & Shop in Cromwell was evacuated Friday evening due to a reports of a bomb threat.

CROMWELL —  Cromwell Police Department responded to a bomb threat at a grocery store Friday evening.

On February 10, shortly after 4 p.m., Cromwell Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at the Stop & Shop grocery store on 195 West Street in Cromwell.

Officers say upon arrival, Stop & Shop management had already evacuated the grocery store, allowing police to survey the building as soon as possible. Officers say once they determined the building was safe, people were allowed back into the store.

Police say this was an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.

