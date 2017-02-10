UConn coach Geno Auriemma speaks on immigration, President Trump’s travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI -- UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma was earnest and emotional when reacting to recent politics.

During an interview with WCPO on the road in Cincinnati, Auriemma was asked about President Trump's travel ban. He reflected on the fact that he is an immigrant.

"When you think about all of the opportunists that exist in this country and that we would be going down a path where we want to deny those opportunities to others," he said. "Ever since I've been a kid, I've always embraced the struggle. My struggle was a little bit easier because I looked like all the kids that weren't struggling. I'm a white kid, that if you didn't know you look at me, except I was wearing clothes that my mom made I look like the kid who lived next door. You'd never know I was an immigrant."

Auriemma's parents left Italy in the late 50's to give their son a better life. Today, he is the winningest coach in college basketball history. He's also led the United States women's basketball team to Olympic gold twice.