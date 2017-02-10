× Valentine’s Day shopping suggestions for your sweetheart

HARTFORD — Connecticut Post Mall has everything you need this Valentine’s Day – cards, gifts, outfits, restaurants, entertainment options and more for all of your Valentines. Danielle Consiglio brought some terrific gift ideas to FOX 61’s Good Day Connecticut.

$150 and under



FitBit

Get your loved one’s heart racing this Valentine’s Day with a FitBit. The Fitbit Alta is $129.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and doesn’t only track steps but will remind your Valentine to keep moving throughout the day. We love the Alta because for the price it also doubles as a watch and when synced to Bluetooth can show you your text messages. It also syncs with various nutrition apps like Weight Watchers or My Fitness Pal.

Perfume

After flowers and chocolates, a new fragrance is the number-one choice for a romantic gift. For her we suggest Love Relentlessly by Tori Burch or Daisy by Marc Jacobs. For him, we love Sauvage by Dior. You and your Valentine are sure to love these scents & they will last longer than flowers! All are available at Ulta Beauty for under $100.

Open Hearts Jewelry

What woman doesn’t love jewelry for Valentines day? The Open Hearts collection by Jane Seymour has a lot of great pieces that are perfect for the person in your life who lives and loves with an Open Heart. Kay Jewelers is featuring 30% off select items in the collection with pieces starting at $99.

Couples Cuff ID Bracelet Set

We love this ‘His n Hers’ gift from Things Remembered (who has totally upped their jewelry game btw). Styled in sleek stainless steel, inside of each cuff is engraved with His One and Her Only, and you can engrave the outside to personalize them. Get the word ‘love’ engraved for free on any item now through Feb. 14. Plus, get a Shadow Box for only $14.99 with any purchase.

$50 and under

Custom Basket

If you want to give your Valentine a variety of items and have them wrapped up for you, check out the Monica’s Creations cart on level 1 near Target. They’ll customize a basket that meets your budget and caters to your special Valentine.

Cosmetics

If your Valentine loves Limited Edition cosmetics you have to get her the Maneater Eyeshadow Palette from Ulta Beauty. It’s only $29 and features 8 shades with cute Valentine appropriate names like Passion and Foxy. We also love their Mascara. I’m actually wearing it right now. It’s amazing, and there is a Maneater Event at Ulta Beauty at Connecticut Post today and tomorrow and you get a free gift with any Maneater purchase.

Pajamas

If you’re staying in on Valentine’s Day, give the gift of comfort, relaxation & love. Gap has a great selection of Valentine’s Day themed boxers, sox and pajama pants for him all of which are now 40% off. For her, we love this sweetheart Kimono from Victoria’s Secret which is $48 or free with the purchase of any two bras. Plus right now you get a $20 reward card with any purchase of $40 or more. That promo ends today!

$25 and under

Novelty Gifts

Francesca’s has a lot of inexpensive gifts for her all under $25 – Jewelry trinkets, coupon books, frames …all fun and thoughtful. They also have a great selection of ‘Galentine’ items for your single friends. We love the ‘Wine is my Valentine’ stemless wine glass.

Don’t Forget the Card

Amy’s Hallmark also has a great variety of thoughtful but affordable gifts. We love the ‘I Love You Watts” bottle stopper, cute mugs and MVP of my Heart Baseball. They also have a great selection of chocolates and candy, and get the ‘Bananas For You’ Monkey for only $17.95 with the purchase of any 3 Hallmark cards.