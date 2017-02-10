× ‘We found the calm in the storm’ – Blizzard baby born at Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD — Not even a blizzard was going to keep little Charlotte from making her grand entrance!

West Hartford parents Jessica Hamilton and Cruger Dunn-Flanagan didn’t mind the snow Thursday, as they welcomed a new addition to their family, Charlotte Flanagan.

Charlotte was born at 3:25 p.m. at Hartford Hospital, during the height of the storm weighing in a healthy 9 lbs. She is 21 inches, said Rebecca Stewart, spokesperson for Hartford Hospital.

The new parents weren’t fazed by the weather.

“While the snow was billowing and the thunder was crashing, we found the calm in the storm as we welcomed our beautiful daughter Charlotte into our lives,” said Hamilton.