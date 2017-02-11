CT barber offering free haircuts to all first responders

FARMINGTON — Calling all first responders! A local hair salon wants to give you a free haircut as a sign of “thank you” for all of your services.

On Monday, February 13, Michael Anthony, owner of Michael Anthony Hair Salon located at 15 Garden Street, said he will open up his salon and give free haircuts all day to any first responder who comes in either uniform or, can show proof that they are a first responder.

The original plan was to open up his salon one day before Valentine’s Day and provide haircuts at no cost. With another snow storm on its way, he decided he will not postpone his one day free service, but expand it for an entire week.

“The men and women who protect and service our country as first responders don’t get a break because of the snow. Why should I?” said Anthony.

This service would run through February 14-17 from 8am-1pm. Anthony said walk-ins will be accepted.