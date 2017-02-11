× Parking bans in effect from Saturday to Sunday

HARTFORD — Hopefully everyone can take advantage of this afternoon’s mini thaw to clean up the major snow from Thursday to make room for more snow as yet another winter storm is brewing for Sunday through early Monday. More wintry precipitation will arrive between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday in the form of snow.

Get the latest forecast here. Get the full list of school closings and parking bans here.

Avon Public Schools | Closed Closed Sun

CT Academy Of Irish Music | Closed Sun

Emergency Training Services | No Adult Ed

Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect Sun. 11 AM

New Britain – Parking Ban | In Effect

North Branford – Parking Ban | In Effect

St Francis of Assisi So Windsor | No Religious Educ.

Trinity On Main Performance Ctr | Early Closing 3 Hours Eve. Events PPD

Vernon – Parking Ban | In Effect Sun. 12 PM

Windsor Locks Public Schools | Closed Sun