Tracking snow tonight and a messy, wintry mix on Sunday

Highs only got into the upper 20s Friday and tonight we'll see more snow showers. Snow arrives between 9 and 10 p.m. and will accumulate 1-3 inches by Saturday morning. Quiet and milder Saturday afternoon and evening.

Another storm is brewing for Sunday. More wintry precipitation arrives between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. It will come in the form of snow in Northern Connecticut and a rainy/mix for Southern Connecticut Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned!

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a snow shower or two. High: 33-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 40 degrees. Tracking more wintry precipitation Sunday morning through the afternoon and evening.

