× Wallingford man charged for illegally video taping two teenage girls

WALLINGFORD — A Wallingford man is facing criminal charges after police received reports of a man filming two juvenile girls.

On January 20, Wallingford Police responded to a complaint regarding 50-year-old Gary Lozowski Sr. who was allegedly video taping two teenage girls.

Police say they had investigated this incident and found that Lozowksi Sr. had been taping two girls, ages 14 and 15, while in the privacy of their home.

Police say he hid a baby monitor and a cell phone to capture images of the teens while they were sleeping, lounging in their rooms and sun-bathing. Officers say some of the images captured by him included the teens either partially nude or completely nude.

On February 8, police say they charged Lozowski Sr. with two counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury and two counts of disorderly conduct. Police say at the time of the arrest, Lozowski Sr. was in possession of a cell phone that matched the description of a phone used to record the teens while standing outside their bedroom window. Police say Lozowski Sr. told police he lost his cell phone after the original complaint that took place on January 20.

Officers say they have taken his cell phone and will use it for further evidence. Lozowksi Sr. is due in a Meriden court on March 8.