West Haven Police investigate deadly shooting

WEST HAVEN — West Haven police and detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, they responded to a report of a fight and gunshots in the area of Captain Thomas Blvd and Campell Avenue.

When they arrived, Officers found one man, around 30 years old, dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives and Police are calling it a homicide, and they continue to investigate with interviewing witnesses and gathering more information.

