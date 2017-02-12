× 4 arrested after fight, shots fired, outside bar in Cromwell

CROMWELL — Police arrested four suspects after shots were fired during a large fight outside a bar early Sunday morning.

Police responded to Chicago Sams around 12:40 a.m. after numerous 911 calls reported a large fight with shots fired in front of the bar at 51 Shunpike Rd in Cromwell. When they arrived, numerous people were fleeing in the parking lot. Witnesses and other police departments helped Cromwell officers find three suspects involved in the initial fight.

Police arrested Sherron Barnes, 21, of Middletown. He was charged with breach of peace and assault 3rd degree.

Michael Bolton, 23, of Middletown, was charged with breach of peace and assault 3rd degree.

Andrew Brown, 24, of Waterbury, was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

While investigating the incident another arrest was made:

Michael Baecker, 28, of Cromwell was charged with interfering with an officer.

Police said it does not appear anyone was hit by gunfire.

Officers from Cromwell, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Newington and Wethersfield and State Police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256.